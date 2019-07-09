Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 9 Jul. 2019 9:00 AM
You know who didn't attend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season nine reunion, now it's time to get the lowdown on the drama that erupted between Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the three-part event as the RHOBH ladies revisit a season full of Puppygate, secrets, happy endings and lavish trips. And then there's the Camille Grammer of it all.
"Camille, calm down for f—k's sake," Denise says. "Is she on something?"
Looks like Camille and Denise aren't the only ones to go at it in the trailer below.
"I paid the ultimate price by being honest," a teary Kyle says in the trailer below. "Sorry, I can't talk right now."
The first part, airing Tuesday, July 16 at 9 p.m., features the women dealing with Lisa Vanderpump's absence, Denise reflecting on her first season on the show—and clashing with Camille, Erika and Lisa Rinna reveal secrets about their husbands and Dorit calls out Teddi over a betrayal.
Part two, airing Tuesday, July 23, features host Andy Cohen holding Teddi accountable for her role in Puppygate, the ladies tackling tabloids, Lisa Rinna opening up about her possible food issues, and the unresolved tension with Camille comes to a climax.
The final part, airing Tuesday, July 30, features the fallout of Camille's walk-off, Teddi and Denise facing a volatile foe, Kyle reflecting on her relationship with LVP and the rest of the women debating the absent Lisa Vanderpump.
"There's trouble afoot in Beverly Hills," Andy Cohen tells Anderson Cooper in the trailer.
"You have to shut the f—k up," Lisa Rinna says.
"We've all said things privately about each other. I would never out you! If I did right now, it would be a very bad situation."
Click play on the trailer above to see the tearful dramatics in full.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
