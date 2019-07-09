How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Help Grow Each Other's Empires

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 9 Jul. 2019 7:59 AM
Whether in business or in life, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian can always count on each other.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved this to be true once again by opening up about her husband's influence on her ventures to Forbes.
While Kim certainly is a business mogul in her own right—as her multimillion-dollar mobile game and beauty line prove—it shouldn't come as a surprise that the reality star would want to pick her spouse's brain now and then. After all, Kanye's fashion empire Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in annual sales this year, per the magazine.
It looks like Kim has gained some valuable insight through these consultations with her main man, too.
"He's just taught me as a person to never compromise and to really take ownership," she says for the publication's profile on her hubby. "Before, I was really the opposite. I would throw my name on anything."
In fact, the rapper has had a big influence on the packaging of his wife's new shapewear brand, which was formerly named Kimono but had its name changed following cultural appropriation claims. After Kim brought him a mockup of her line, he reportedly wasn't impressed. So, he drew up a new logo and redesigned the packaging.
Kim went into further detail about his involvement during a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. According to the KKW Beauty head, her shapewear team had originally planned on going with neon packaging but changed their minds after Kanye attended a meeting and asked, "Would we really want to see this in our home?"
"Had we [stayed with that neon]—that trend would have been so over," she told the publication at the time. "He really is like the creative director of my whole brand—not that he'd want that title."
Kim isn't the only one who's received Kanye's advice.
"He pushes people to do their best and pushes people even outside of their comfort zone, which really helps people grow," she tells Forbes, citing West's relationship with Louis Vuitton designer and Off-White label founder Virgil Abloh.
Of course, Kanye can always turn to Kim, too. According to Forbes, the power couple often has "bedtime true-crime story meetings" in which Kim watches police procedurals while he shows her mockups. In addition, her famous family members are happy to sport his designs on social media, exposing them to millions of followers.
To read Forbes' full profile on Kanye, which details the rapper's road to building his Yeezy brand, click here.
