Why Mariah Carey Considers Herself "Kind of a Prude"

Mariah Carey is getting candid, dahling.

As Cosmopolitan's August 2019 cover star, the iconic songstress got to talking all matters of her very famous life, including the men in it. As fans well know, she was married to music executive Tommy Mottola, who had signed her to Columbia Records at the start of her career. However, their separation was announced just shy of four years later in 1997.

"You might want to picture a child bride," she told the magazine. "There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."

Mottola later addressed their relationship in his memoir, writing it was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate" to become involved with the star and apologizing "for any discomfort or pain that all of my good intentions inevitably caused her." He also called her past descriptions of him "untrue."