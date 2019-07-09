Why Mariah Carey Considers Herself "Kind of a Prude"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 9 Jul. 2019 6:38 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
Mariah Carey is getting candid, dahling.
As Cosmopolitan's August 2019 cover star, the iconic songstress got to talking all matters of her very famous life, including the men in it. As fans well know, she was married to music executive Tommy Mottola, who had signed her to Columbia Records at the start of her career. However, their separation was announced just shy of four years later in 1997.
"You might want to picture a child bride," she told the magazine. "There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."
Mottola later addressed their relationship in his memoir, writing it was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate" to become involved with the star and apologizing "for any discomfort or pain that all of my good intentions inevitably caused her." He also called her past descriptions of him "untrue."
Carey later married Nick Cannon, with whom she welcomed now-8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. A year after Cannon filed for divorce, the songstress was engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, though they broke it off less than a year later. The Grammy winner has since been dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.
While she's dating a younger man, Carey maintained to the magazine, "I haven't had that many, but there has been a variety pack."
And, despite all the headlines sparked by her love life, Mimi candidly told Cosmo, "I've only been with five people in my life, so I'm kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?