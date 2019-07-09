Why Mariah Carey Considers Herself "Kind of a Prude"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 9 Jul. 2019 6:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mariah Carey, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Mariah Carey is getting candid, dahling. 

As Cosmopolitan's August 2019 cover star, the iconic songstress got to talking all matters of her very famous life, including the men in it. As fans well know, she was married to music executive Tommy Mottola, who had signed her to Columbia Records at the start of her career. However, their separation was announced just shy of four years later in 1997. 

"You might want to picture a child bride," she told the magazine. "There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner." 

Mottola later addressed their relationship in his memoir,  writing it was "absolutely wrong and inappropriate" to become involved with the star and apologizing "for any discomfort or pain that all of my good intentions inevitably caused her." He also called her past descriptions of him "untrue."

Watch

Michael Ealy on Being Mariah Carey & Beyonce's Video Hoe

Carey later married Nick Cannon, with whom she welcomed now-8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. A year after Cannon filed for divorce, the songstress was engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, though they broke it off less than a year later. The Grammy winner has since been dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka

While she's dating a younger man, Carey maintained to the magazine, "I haven't had that many, but there has been a variety pack."

And, despite all the headlines sparked by her love life, Mimi candidly told Cosmo, "I've only been with five people in my life, so I'm kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.