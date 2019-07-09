Apparently, there's terrorism and terroristic threats. Who said 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way wasn't an educational show?

In the Monday, July 8 episode of the TLC reality series, Paul took his secret permanent residency rejection letter to a lawyer to find out if this was all a mistake or if he was indeed not allowed to stay in Brazil because of charges of terrorism and crimes against humanity. Mind you a very pregnant Karine knew nothing about the rejection and the alleged charges.

With his lawyer, Paul figured out there was a translation error. Paul was charged with terroristic threatening, a misdemeanor in the United States, after he threatened to slash the tires of a man Paul said he caught with an ex-girlfriend.