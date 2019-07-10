E! Celebrity Beauté: How to Get Sonam Kapoor's Beauty Look

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 6:26 PM
When you think Bollywood beauties and fashionistas, one name comes to mind—Sonam Kapoor. The 34-year-old actress has starred in some of the biggest Bollywood films, including Neerja and Khoobsurat, earning her the title of one of the highest paid actress in the industry.
Beyond her filmography and career accolades, Kapoor synonymous with fashion and beauty. She knows how to turn up the glam factor on both local and international red carpet appearances. Always a stunner, Kapoor is not afraid to take risks when it comes to her beauty looks and fashion choices.
In this episode of E! Celebrity Beauté, our E! Asia host Elixir Nahar shows us how to achieve one of Kapoor's most talked about beauty looks, a vibrant rainbow eye-look that is not for the faint-of-heart.
Viral Bhayani
1. Start off with freshly primed eyelids, lay down a white base all over the lids so that you have a blank canvas for the eyeshadows to appear true to colour.
2. Using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, pick up a bright blue eyeshadow and place the colour on the inner half of the eyelids. Make sure to saturate the intensity of the blue closer to the lash line, buffing out the edges into the crease for an even fade.
3. Pick up a vibrant purple with a different eyeshadow brush and place the colour on the outer half of the eyelids. Drag the purple into the crease to create depth.
4. Blend the purple into the crease with a bright pink for a gradient effect, focusing the pink on the outer "V" of the eye. Drag the pink to the outer half of the lower lash line, in order to tie the look together.
5. Grab a matte yellow eyeshadow and pop the colour on the inner corners of the eyes, dragging the colour to the inner portion of the lower lash line.
6. Apply an abundance of mascara for dark, dramatic lashes. For extra drama, pop on a pair of false lashes.
7. Complete the eye look with some black gel eyeliner and tightline both the top and bottom waterline with the liner.
8. For the complexion, don't forget to add colour to the cheeks for a light flush as well as highlighter for a beautiful sheen on the cheekbones.
9. Finally, put on your favourite nude lipstick and you are done!
