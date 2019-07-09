Kang Ha-Neul & Gong Hyo-Jin Confirmed To Be Starring In New Romance Drama

After recently completing his mandatory military service, top South Korean actor, Kang Ha-Neul revealed that he will be starring in an upcoming romantic drama opposite Blue Dragon Film Award-winning actress, Gong Hyo-Jin

The 29-year-old actor confirmed that he commenced filming an upcoming K-drama tentatively titled, When The Camellia Blooms. Kang will be playing the role of Hwang Yong-Shik, a man who is honest to fault who is sexy in his own unique way. He will working alongside 39-year-old actress, Gong who plays Dong Baek, a hardworking albeit naive woman who has never fallen in love before. 

The story explores the possibility of someone becoming a miracle for another person. Producer of When The Camellia Blooms said of the show, "The story will showcase the warmest and freshest romance of the fall through the strong pairing of Gong Hyo-Jin and Kang Ha-Neul. We ask for your continuous anticipation and interest."

The drama will be written by Im Sang-Choon, the creative mind behind the drama, Fight My Way and directed by Cha Young-Hoon of the hit drama, Uncontrollably Fond

This will be Kang's first small-screen comeback after being discharged from the military this year. His last big projects before enlisting in the military were several films in 2017, including the blockbuster, Midnight Runners, in which he starred alongside Park Seo-Joon.

For Gong, this drama will also be somewhat a small-screen comeback too as the she has not starred in a television series since Dare To Dream in 2016.  This is likely to build anticipation and excitement around When The Camellia Blooms, which is set to premiere in September this year. 

