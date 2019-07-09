Kang Ha-Neul & Gong Hyo-Jin Confirmed To Be Starring In New Romance Drama

After recently completing his mandatory military service, top South Korean actor, Kang Ha-Neul revealed that he will be starring in an upcoming romantic drama opposite Blue Dragon Film Award-winning actress, Gong Hyo-Jin.

The 29-year-old actor confirmed that he commenced filming an upcoming K-drama tentatively titled, When The Camellia Blooms. Kang will be playing the role of Hwang Yong-Shik, a man who is honest to fault who is sexy in his own unique way. He will working alongside 39-year-old actress, Gong who plays Dong Baek, a hardworking albeit naive woman who has never fallen in love before.