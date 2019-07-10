Get The Look: Seo-Hyun’s Fresh, Girl-Next-Door Style

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 6:24 PM

Celebrating her 28th birthday on 28 June, SNSD's maknae Seo-hyun made her solo debut at the beginning of 2017.

Busy with her solo career and acting in TV dramas and musicals, Seo-hyun is often seen in girl next door looks with a simple white shirt and light washed jeans and natural makeup. But she knows how to have fun with simple accessories, whether it's asymmetrical earrings or playful hair accessories.

So get some easy to achieve style ideas from Seo-hyun, whether it's for a glamorous night out or for a casual brunch date.

The Ultimate Guide To Going Blonde Like Your Favourite Korean Stars

Instagram/@seojuhyun_s

For a simple oversized white t-shirt, she wore it with classic high waisted denim jeans and a messy bun.

Courtesy of Brands

T-shirt, $607, Valentino at Net-A-Porter

Courtesy of Brands

Jeans, $89.90, Miss Selfridge at Zalora

Instagram/@seojuhyun_s

Often seen in white and pastel tones, Seo-Hyun wore a Valentino red dress and cinched at the waist with a wide belt.

Courtesy of Brands

Dress, $484, Self-Portrait at Net-A-Porter

Courtesy of Brands

Belt, $19.95, Rubi at Zalora

Instagram/@seojuhyun_s

Putting a spin on trench coat that Korean celebrities like, Seo-Hyun wore a yellow oversized version from it Michaa with white sneakers.

Courtesy of Brands

Trench, $316, it MICHAA

Courtesy of Brands

Sneaker, $900, Gucci at Net-A-Porter

Instagram/@seojuhyun_s

Giving us a new idea on how to pull off colour blocking, Seo-Hyun wore a two tone orange and peach coloured polo shirt with a contrasting green oversized hair clip.

Courtesy of Brands

Polo shirt, $65, superdown at Revolve

Courtesy of Brands

Hair clip, $17, Topshop

Instagram/@seojuhyun_s

Proving that crochet doesn't have to be granny, Seo-Hyun styled a knit top with oversized geometric earrings.

Courtesy of Brands

Knit top, $187, L’Academie at Revolve

Courtesy of Brands

Earrings, $17, Topshop

