Get The Look: Seo-Hyun’s Fresh, Girl-Next-Door Style

Celebrating her 28th birthday on 28 June, SNSD's maknae Seo-hyun made her solo debut at the beginning of 2017.

Busy with her solo career and acting in TV dramas and musicals, Seo-hyun is often seen in girl next door looks with a simple white shirt and light washed jeans and natural makeup. But she knows how to have fun with simple accessories, whether it's asymmetrical earrings or playful hair accessories.

So get some easy to achieve style ideas from Seo-hyun, whether it's for a glamorous night out or for a casual brunch date.