Get The Look: Seo-Hyun’s Fresh, Girl-Next-Door Style

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 6:24 PM
Celebrating her 28th birthday on 28 June, SNSD's maknae Seo-hyun made her solo debut at the beginning of 2017.
Busy with her solo career and acting in TV dramas and musicals, Seo-hyun is often seen in girl next door looks with a simple white shirt and light washed jeans and natural makeup. But she knows how to have fun with simple accessories, whether it's asymmetrical earrings or playful hair accessories.
So get some easy to achieve style ideas from Seo-hyun, whether it's for a glamorous night out or for a casual brunch date.
For a simple oversized white t-shirt, she wore it with classic high waisted denim jeans and a messy bun.
Often seen in white and pastel tones, Seo-Hyun wore a Valentino red dress and cinched at the waist with a wide belt.
Putting a spin on trench coat that Korean celebrities like, Seo-Hyun wore a yellow oversized version from it Michaa with white sneakers.
Giving us a new idea on how to pull off colour blocking, Seo-Hyun wore a two tone orange and peach coloured polo shirt with a contrasting green oversized hair clip.
Proving that crochet doesn't have to be granny, Seo-Hyun styled a knit top with oversized geometric earrings.
