2PM's Nichkhun Makes A Shocking Transformation on Arthdal Chronicles

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 8 Jul. 2019 9:47 PM

Are you ready to see Nichkhun's dramatic transformation for television drama, Arthdal Chronicles?

The South Korean blockbuster starring Song Joong-ki, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ok-bin and Kim Ji-won is an epic fantasy set in the kingdom of Arth, where two mythical heroes battle for supremacy and survival.

Back in June, E! Asia confirmed that K-pop idols Nichkhun from 2PM, and Jisoo from BLACKPINK, would have starring roles in the television drama, and the Thai-American singer is set to make his debut on the show.

Sharing a first look at his character on Instagram, the singer wrote, "Don't forget to watch "Arthdal Chronicles" on TvN or Netflix this Saturday and Sunday!"

The photo shows Nichkhun in costume with long, raven hair, a pale face and striking blue eyes — characteristics of his role as Rottip, who belongs to the supposedly extinct Neanderthal race in the show.

The look is a far cry from the singer's usual boyish charms, but fans are warming up to the look on social media.

His fans are excited to see the bigger role that his character will play in the plot development and what else this striking Neanderthal will bring to the show.

The next episode of Arthdal Chronicles airs on 13 July at 9pm KST and will be available on Netflix.

TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean Actors , K-pop , Korean singers

