2PM's Nichkhun Makes A Shocking Transformation on Arthdal Chronicles

Are you ready to see Nichkhun's dramatic transformation for television drama, Arthdal Chronicles?

The South Korean blockbuster starring Song Joong-ki, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ok-bin and Kim Ji-won is an epic fantasy set in the kingdom of Arth, where two mythical heroes battle for supremacy and survival.

Back in June, E! Asia confirmed that K-pop idols Nichkhun from 2PM, and Jisoo from BLACKPINK, would have starring roles in the television drama, and the Thai-American singer is set to make his debut on the show.

Sharing a first look at his character on Instagram, the singer wrote, "Don't forget to watch "Arthdal Chronicles" on TvN or Netflix this Saturday and Sunday!"