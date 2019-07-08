Here's What We Love From Kim So-Hyun’s Favourite Fashion Brand

Launched in 1999, Soup is one of the founding Korean brands for contemporary woman. Little wonder that they got 20-year old Kim So-Hyun to be an ambassador for the brand, which is all about romance, youthful elegance and versatile feminine pieces. Whether you're in university or a career woman, there are a range of casual yet smart looking pieces that are great for most body types.

From masculine blazers to classic shirt dresses, the clothes are often in pastel shades with delicate details such as ruffles, bows and lace.

Here are our top 10 picks that you can wear for work or the weekend.