Here's What We Love From Kim So-Hyun’s Favourite Fashion Brand

by Debby Kwong | Mon., 8 Jul. 2019 11:46 PM
Launched in 1999, Soup is one of the founding Korean brands for contemporary woman. Little wonder that they got 20-year old Kim So-Hyun to be an ambassador for the brand, which is all about romance, youthful elegance and versatile feminine pieces. Whether you're in university or a career woman, there are a range of casual yet smart looking pieces that are great for most body types.
From masculine blazers to classic shirt dresses, the clothes are often in pastel shades with delicate details such as ruffles, bows and lace.
Here are our top 10 picks that you can wear for work or the weekend.
Courtesy of Soup
A linen blazer can be dressed down and feminine with a floral shift dress layered over a white t-shirt.
Courtesy of Soup
For a classic yet modern take on a tweed jacket, pair it with a flattering circle skirt with pink pointed toe pumps.
Courtesy of Soup
A utilitarian cargo jacket can be girly with a bright coloured pleated skirt and yellow shoulder bag.
Courtesy of Soup
Co-ords are a staple of many celebrity wardrobes, this prince of wales two piece has a preppy vibe when worn with a bowed blouse.
Courtesy of Soup
A pink pantsuit will make you standout in a crowd for all the right reasons, and wear it with minimal jewellery.
Courtesy of Soup
Providing a great styling trick for how to make your trench coat unique, dress it up with a scarf tied to the sleeve.
Courtesy of Soup
A maxi floral dress is perfect for a romantic date, or for a beach vacation, and styled with a woven bag and statement earrings.
Courtesy of Soup
A white broderie anglais dress is a must-have for any summer collection, this has a fit and flare silhouette which is great to show off a small waist and conceal big hips.
Courtesy of Soup
A trend that's seen on the fall/winter runways, wearing a dress over pants might seem unconventional, especially in sunny climates, but worn with a slim fit bottom and the right heels, it has a elongating effect.
Courtesy of Soup
If you've got legs, flaunt them with a thigh skimming shorts with an oversized blazer that ends at the same length, and wear it with a flirty lace camisole.
