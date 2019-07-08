GOT7's Mark Apologises to Fans After Being the Victim of Malicious Rumours

On 7 July, GOT7's Mark issued a public apology on the K-pop boy group's fan message board. The reason for his apology was due to recent rumours that have spread online regarding the 28-year-old, American-born idol.

Mark's name was dragged into a recent scandal involving South Korean Internet personalities, BJ Chang-bum, BJ Seoyoon and BJ Yeolmae. BJ in South Korea stands for "Broadcast Jockey" and is what locals call professional livestreamers and Internet personalities. The three BJs were embroiled in very public drama, where Chang-bum was accused of allegedly cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Yeolmae with current girlfriend, Seoyoon.

Mark's name was mentioned in a set of Kakao Talk messages that were shared by BJ Yeolmae in the midst of this Internet drama. Rumours then started spreading that BJ Chang-bum was allegedly a member in one of Jung Joon-young's infamous group chats where illicit hidden camera footage were being disseminated. This led to Mark being suspected of witnessing the illicit footage as he and BJ Chang-bum were reportedly friends.