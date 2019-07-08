Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Welcome Baby No. 3

It's a boy!

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Lopez have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy! The Saved By the Bell star announced the birth of the couple's son, Santino Rafael Lopez, on Instagram on Monday.

"It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez!" Mario wrote alongside the first photos of the couple's new bundle of joy. "Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3."

Santino joins siblings Gia, 8, and Dominic, 5, in the Lopez family.

The couple first announced their pregnancy news back in January, sharing a sweet family video.