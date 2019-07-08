Shay Mitchell is making summer 2019 a season to remember!

Less than two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, the Pretty Little Liars star packed her bags to experience an unforgettable European vacation.

Whether enjoying the delicious food in Italy or exploring the stunning sights in Barcelona, the mom-to-be is enjoying every minute of her getaway.

Lucky for us, she's documenting some of her memories on social media.

In addition to enjoying a day along the coast thanks to Positano Boats, Shay was able to treat herself to yummy snacks, tanning time by the water and even a little glam. Oh, and did we mention she's expecting a baby in a matter of months? Super mama!