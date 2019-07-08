Wendy Williams is opening up about her love life.

The talk show host, who filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter three months ago, is giving an update on her relationship status. On Monday's episode of the The Wendy Williams Show, the 54-year-old star declared she's "not on the market anymore."

"I know!" Wendy said, covering her face as the audience cheered. "I'm not in love, but there's somebody that I'm crazy about."

As her audience continued to cheer for the new romance, Wendy started to cry.

"Listen, it's not who you think," Wendy went on to say, addressing speculation about her relationship with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin. "OK, mother doesn't deal with children."