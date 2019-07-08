It's almost time. Soon, some of your TV favorites are going to get congratulatory calls, text messages and emails from their loved ones and business partners about the 2019 Emmy nominations. But not all your beloved stars, writers and directors will be inundated with messages on Tuesday, July 16.

With more streaming platforms, networks and cable channels providing original programming than ever before, it's tough to honor every deserving party. However, if we had our way, these fine TV folks will be getting those calls. Yep, these are our dream Emmy nominees.