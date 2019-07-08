Just two months before Cameron Boyce passed away, Haute Living published an interview with the Disney star in which he opened up about giving back, inspiring others and fulfilling one's dreams.

In what would be his final interview, the Descendants star credited the "long line of difference makers" in his family with cultivating his passion to help make the world a better place.

"I'm following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back," he told the media outlet at the time. "It's the greatest way to fulfill yourself. Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren't many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else's life positively changes yours for the better as well."

One "difference maker" is his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce. His grandmother was a member of the Clinton 12—a group of African American students who were the first to desegregate a state-supported high school in the south in 1956.

"She's a huge part of who I am," Boyce said. "Being African American and Jewish, I have plenty of ancestors and family members that I can look to for strength, and more importantly, for a grateful outlook on life. Every one of them clawed and scratched for my sister and I to be in the position we're in today."