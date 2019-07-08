Korean Actress Oh Yeon-Seo Teases Her Upcoming TV Drama With Ahn Jae-Hyun

Korean actress Oh Yeon-seo is not one to shy away from a strong character.

Speaking to E! Asia at the launch of Kate Spade New York's new store in Suria KLCC, the actress shared what she looks out for in a role.

"Whenever I pick a character, I tend to choose characters that are strong and independent," she said. "Since I am always going for these types of characters, rather than having a memorable character, I would love to meet a good character to play in the future."

The actress most recently played the lead in 2017's hit television drama A Korean Odyssey, but is coming back with a brand new drama this November on MBC, playing the lead character opposite actor Ahn Jae-hyun.