Boyzone Says Goodbye with “Thank You & Goodnight Tour”

One of the most successful boy bands to ever come out of the United Kingdom are bidding us their goodbyes after 26 long years.

Dominating the airwaves for over a quarter of a century, the strapping Irish lads from Boyzone — the very band whose anthems informed our childhood and provided the soundtrack to our first heartbreak — are putting together their "Thank You & Goodnight Tour", named after their seventh and final chart-topping studio album; offering fans a proper closure to a chapter in music history.

Goodbyes are never easy, but the boys are taking it very well. "It's been great actually, and it doesn't feel at all like the last time," said vocalist Shane Lynch.

Ronan Keating, when asked about growing up with their fans, said, "That's a lovely thing, you know, the relationship and loyalty that we have with the fans. They have really stuck with us through it all."