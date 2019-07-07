Boyzone Says Goodbye with “Thank You & Goodnight Tour”

by Adriel Chiun | Sun., 7 Jul. 2019 9:07 PM
One of the most successful boy bands to ever come out of the United Kingdom are bidding us their goodbyes after 26 long years.
Dominating the airwaves for over a quarter of a century, the strapping Irish lads from Boyzone — the very band whose anthems informed our childhood and provided the soundtrack to our first heartbreak — are putting together their "Thank You & Goodnight Tour", named after their seventh and final chart-topping studio album; offering fans a proper closure to a chapter in music history.
Goodbyes are never easy, but the boys are taking it very well. "It's been great actually, and it doesn't feel at all like the last time," said vocalist Shane Lynch.
Ronan Keating, when asked about growing up with their fans, said, "That's a lovely thing, you know, the relationship and loyalty that we have with the fans. They have really stuck with us through it all."
From Dublin, to the world, and back again, Boyzone – who sold out the famed Wembley Stadium just a few months ago – would love to collaborate with K-Pop royalty BTS (who, too, performed at Wembley in June).
"I think it would be cool to see Boyzone and BTS. BTS is the slickest boy band I have ever seen. They are the epitome of a boy band – everything we want to be and we try to be, dancers, singers, the clothing, it's incredible to watch it actually! You know one last thing for Boyzone. We would dirty them up a little bit and teach them how not to do it," Keating jested.
Parting really is such sweet sorrow, but you know what they say about all good things.
Watch our exclusive interview above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?