BIGBANG’s T.O.P Discharged From Military Service

Korean pop star T.O.P, aka Choi Seung-hyun, of BIGBANG fame, has been discharged from military service.

On 6 July, the K-pop idol finished his duty as a public service officer at the Yongsan Administrative Office in Seoul.

However, instead of meeting his fans outside the office, the meet-and-greet was shifted to another location by T.O.P's agency, YG Entertainment, where he could meet them without the media around, according to a report by Koreaboo.

Once at the venue, the idol went around the venue to greet his fans and shook their hands.