EXO's Sehun & Chanyeol Reveal Teaser For Their Sub-Unit's Debut Album

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 7 Jul. 2019 7:18 PM

The long wait is almost over! EXO members and rappers, Sehun and Chanyeol are back with a special sub-unit: EXO-SC.

On 28 June, the two K-pop idols teased the first images of their upcoming sub-unit and it looks absolutely amazing.

Both Sehun and Chanyeol can be seen dressed casually in summer colours, walking away from a vintage-looking yellow Mercedes convertible. The overall teaser looks youthful, with a "road-trip" sort of feel. They are also reportedly working with legendary hip-hop group, Dynamic Duo, who is helping produce the mini-album with the idols.

Details of their mini-album has also been revealed. It is titled "What a Life" and has a track list consisting of six songs. It is set to be released on 22 July.

For EXO-Ls who simply can't wait, you can pre-order physical copies of "What A Life" online.

Check out their teaser image below:

