K-Pop Girl Group ITZY officially Announces Fandom Name

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 7 Jul. 2019 7:39 PM
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Fans of ITZY, you have been christened!
JYP Entertainment, the management agency for the girl group, recently announced that the girl group's fandom name had been decided on — and it's really witty.
Their fans will be called "MIDZY", which plays on the Korean word for trust, and reflects the Korean girl group's name as well.
Fans were excited to finally have a name to rally to, but some were confused by the choice of name.
One user explained the meaning succinctly, "[I]ts a play on words in [K]orean. 믿지 (midji) basically means belief and since itzy [sic] is with a z instead of j its spelt that way. their logo is itzy trusts(believes in) only midzy"
its a play on words in korean. 믿지 (midji) basically means belief and since itzy is with a z instead of j its spelt that way. their logo is itzy trusts(believes in) only midzy— livi leigh (@miniehyuck) July 7, 2019
im so proud to be MIDZY 💗— 류✧ (@ryujinhoe) July 7, 2019
WHAT A CUTE FANDOM NAME— itzy schedule (@itzyschedules) July 7, 2019
Yuji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna are definitely heating things up in the K-pop world. They are set to make their first comeback later this month, as confirmed by their parent company.
"It is true that they are preparing a new album, but the timing has not been decided. It will be announced once it is confirmed," a JYP Entertainment spokesperson said.
They also recently attended Louis Vuitton's Resort 2020 show in New York, where celebrities were clamouring to have their photos taken with the stunning five-member girl group.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?