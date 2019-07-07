Shawn Mendes Responds to Fan Who Asks If He Is Dating Camila Cabello

Fans are dying to know if Shawn Mendes is dating Camila Cabello. So this weekend, one of them just straight-up asked him about it.

The singers have been sparking romance rumors in recent weeks with recent sightings of the two out together in L.A. and the release of their new steamy duet and music video "Señorita." On Friday, Cabello fangirled over Mendes as she watched him perform at Staples Center, as seen in an Instagram Story video she posted. He also performed there on Saturday night.

During a Q&A session at the venue, a fan asked Mendes, "Are you dating Camila?" He responded by shaking his head and putting his hands to the side, as seen in a viral video posted on Twitter and YouTube.

"And if not, will you go out with me?" the fan continued.

"That was the best setup to 'Will you go out with me' I've ever heard," he replied. "I won't, but I don't know you. That's why. Get to know me first."

