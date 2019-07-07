Boyce and Sandler had also reprised their roles in the 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2. Before his death, Boyce was working on the comedy pilot Mrs. Fletcher with Kathryn Hahn and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones. He was also set to appear in the new series Paradise City and reprise his role of Carlos De Vil, son of Disney villain Cruella De Vil, in the upcoming Descendants 3 movie sequel, which is set to premiere on the Disney Channel on August 2.

"The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die," tweeted Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger. "Our prayers go out to his family and his friends."

Boyce's Jessie co-stars Skai Jackson and Charles Esten, who played his sister and father on the show, also posted their condolences.

"I don't even know where to start... I am at a loss for words," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high ���� ���� Gods best Angel. #CameronBoyce"