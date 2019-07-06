Stevie Wonder is hitting the pause button on his tour.

On Saturday, the legendary singer filled concertgoers in on his health at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. There, he told fans he's taking a break from performing due to needing a kidney transplant. However, he's still slated to perform three more shows before going on hiatus.

"So what's gonna happen is this: I'm going to have surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year," he revealed at the concert. "I have a donor, it's all good."

The 69-year-old star reassured everyone that he would be fine by reiterating: "I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good."

Before playing his famous tunes, he added, "I want you to know I came here to give you my love. You ain't got to hear no rumors about nothin'. I told you what's up, I'm good."