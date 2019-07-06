Guys, we are this close to returning to the Peach Pit!

Shannen Doherty posted on her Instagram page new behind-the-scenes photos of her with fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni hanging out by the trailers on the set for FOX's upcoming limited series reboot, BH90210.

The pics show Jason Priestley—who played her character Brenda Walsh's twin brother Brandon Walsh, Brian Austin Green—aka David Silver), Ian Ziering—aka Steve Sanders), Gabrielle Carteris—aka Andrea Zuckerman and who now the real-life president of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, and Christine Elise—who had a recurring role as Brandon's troubled love interest Emily Valentine. Elise and Priestley also dated for five years in real life.