Camila Cabello showed some love for Shawn Mendes on Friday night as she attended his concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old posted on her Instagram Story videos from inside the stadium, writing, "@shawnmendes you couldn't be more amazing. Wow [red heart emoji,'" and "You're unreal. @shawnmendes." She appeared to be sitting on one of the upper levels.
The show took place days amid growing romance rumors fueled by recent sightings of the two out together in L.A. and the release of their new sizzling duet and music video "Señorita." Mendes, 20, performed the song onstage without Cabello at his show on Friday.
During the concert, some fans were moved temporarily from the front floor area following a 7.1 earthquake that originated 150 miles away, to avoid possible injuries from swaying equipment.
Mendes is set to perform another show at Staples on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Cabello and Mendes were photographed on a night out, holding hands en route to what is believed to be his apartment. They were also seen chatting on a balcony.
The following day, they were seen together at a Fourth of July party, according to multiple reports.
Neither Cabello nor Mendes has commented on the romance rumors, which come soon after E! News learned that she and Matthew Hussey had broken up.
The singers had first collaborated in 2015 on their duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer."