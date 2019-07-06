Look Back at Other Royal Christenings Before Archie Harrison's

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child and son, was christened on Saturday in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Many members of the royal family were there to celebrate the momentous occasion. In addition to the proud parents, attendees included the child's uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton, grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and great-aunts Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale—sisters of Harry and William's late mother Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip did not attend due to a prior engagement.

The young royal was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed the christenings of William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May 2018 and baptized the Duchess of Sussex two months before the nuptials.