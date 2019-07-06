Look Back at Other Royal Christenings Before Archie Harrison's

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., 6 Jul. 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-WindsorMeghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child and son, was christened on Saturday in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Many members of the royal family were there to celebrate the momentous occasion. In addition to the proud parents, attendees included the child's uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton, grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and great-aunts Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale—sisters of Harry and William's late mother Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip did not attend due to a prior engagement.

The young royal was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby—the same person who performed the christenings of William and Kate's children Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis. He also officiated Harry and Meghan's wedding vows in May 2018 and baptized the Duchess of Sussex two months before the nuptials.

Watch

Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Baby Archie

In honor of baby Archie's big day, here's a look back at other royal christening throughout the years.

Archie, Royal Christening, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal

Archie Harrison

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear with their families at their first child's christening in July 2019.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Christening

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP

Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child and second son was christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Christening

© Mario Testino / Art Partner

Princess Charlotte

The royals were one big happy family at the 2015 christening of Princess Charlotte.

Article continues below

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Christening

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles at the 2013 christening of their firstborn.

Royal Christening, Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Prince William

Prince Charles and Princess Diana lovingly look at their firstborn during his christening in 1982.

Royal Christening, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother, Prince Charles, Princess Diana

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince William

The Prince of Wales with the Queen and the Queen's mother at the christening of the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton, Carole Middleton, Micheal Middleton

MAVRIXONLINE.COM

Kate Middleton

Carole & Michael Middleton hold their daughter, who will later become the Duchess of Cambridge, during her baptism.

Royal Christening, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Queen Eliabeth

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince Harry

A young Prince William entertains his Royal relatives and godparents who are there to celebrate his brother's christening at Windsor Castle.

Royal Christening, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Central Press/Getty Images

Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II holding her son after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II

Popperfoto/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

The Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth) pictured with their daughter Queen Elizabeth II as she sleeps in a precious christening robe, which has been used in the Royal Family for generations.

Royal Christening, Queen Victoria, King Edward VIII, Mary of Teck, Grandmother Alexandra

W & D Downey/Getty Images

King Edward VIII

Queen Victoria at the christening of her great grandson, the future King Edward VIII, with the baby's mother Mary of Teck and grandmother Alexandra.

Royal Christening, Princess Eugenie, The Cuchees of York, Prince Andrew

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

Her mother, the Duchess Of York, gives baby Eugenie a kiss as Prince Andrew looks at his little girl.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Princess Beatrice Of York, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Princess Diana

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Prince Charles, Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry attend the christening of Princess Beatrice at the Chapel Royal in England.

Royal Christening, Princess Beatrice Of York, Fergie

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice

Fergie looks at her young princess during her christening in London.

Royal Christening, Prince William, Godson, Konstantine Alexios

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Konstantine Alexios

Prince William holds his godson at the baby's christening at the Greek Cathedral of Sophia in London.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Princess Maxima, Princess Ariane

ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Ariane

Dutch Princess Maxima holds her youngest daughter during her baptism ceremony by Reverend Deodaat van der Boo.

Royal Christening, Princess Letizia of Spain, Princess Sofia, Crown Prince Felipe of Spain

Juanjo Martin/Pool/Getty Images

Princess Sofia

Princess Letizia of Spain holds her daughter as she stands next to Prince Felipe of Spain during Sofia's baptism.

Royal Christening, Charlotte Casiraghi

Patrick SICCOLI/GAMMA/Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi

It was all smiles during the baptism of Casiraghi In Monaco.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Vincent & Princess Josephine

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark pose together after the christening of their twins at Holmens.

Royal Christening, Duchess Of Gloucester, The Earl Of Ulster, Baby Lady Rose Windsor

TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images

Lady Rose Windsor

Duchess Of Gloucester with her son The Earl Of Ulster and baby Lady Rose Windsor during her christening.

Royal Christening, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne

Central Press/Getty Images

Princess Anne

Princess Elizabeth with her baby daughter who is wearing the Royal christening robe made of Honiton lace in 1950.

Article continues below

Royal Christening, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, King George V of Great Britain, Duke of York, Earl of Strathmore, Queen Mary

Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary

The christening of the royal in1926, with Duke of Connaught, King George V of Great Britain, Duke of York, Earl of Strathmore, Lady Elphinstone, Queen Mary, Duchess of York and baby, Countess of Strathmore, Princess Mary and Viscountess Lascelles present.

Royal Christening, Catharina-Amalia, daughter of Dutch crown prince Willem-Alexander and Princes Maxima

OBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images

Catharina-Amalia

The daughter of Dutch crown Prince Willem Alexander and Princess Maxima in the St. Jacobs church during her christening.

Royal Christening, Nicola, son of Constantine II of Greece

Team/Alinari via Getty Images

Nicola

The royal family of Greece at the baptism of Nicola, son of Constantine II of Greece.

NEXT GALLERY: A look back at Prince George's first days

Article continues below

Per tradition, Archie wore a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. The robe was originally made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria. Queen Elizabeth II later commissioned a handmade replica, which George, Charlotte and Louis wore on their big days.

This isn't the only tradition William and Kate are expected to uphold. They're also expected to serve their guests christening cake, which is actually a tier from their royal wedding cake.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , Archie Harrison , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.