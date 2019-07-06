by Corinne Heller | Sat., 6 Jul. 2019 8:29 AM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was baptized in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday and official photographs from the event have just been released.
The pictures, posted on the couple's Instagram page, show the 2-month-old boy's full face publicly for the first time since his birth. They were taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding pics.
In one photo, seen in color, the couple and their son sit in Windsor Castle's Green Drawing Room with Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, the men's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and the siblings' late mother Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal.
Another picture, which is in black and white, shows Meghan and Harry outside, holding their son.
Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal
"This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," the post read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."
Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal
"Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie," the post continued.
It also said, "Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue."
The photos were released soon after the ceremony ended. Breaking with recent royal tradition adopted by their famous in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to avoid public press photos of people arriving to and departing the event. Meghan and Harry's bid for extra privacy has been met with much criticism among British fans, whose tax money helps fund their home and lifestyle.
