Mindy Kaling Champions Body Confidence Just in Time for Swimsuit Season

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 5 Jul. 2019 5:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mindy Kaling, Instagram

Instagram

Got a bikini? Got a body? Congrats! You've just earned yourself a "bikini body." 

Much is said about the love-hate relationship with swimsuit season, but Mindy Kaling is here to remind us that it's A-OK to love the skin you're in. The Office alum took to Instagram on Friday with a message (and some serious swimsuit inspo) we could all probably benefit from this summer. 

"IDK who needs to hear this but," Kaling wrote on Instagram, "WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don't have to be a size 0." 

The 40-year-old modeled a pair of especially chic bikinis by Tory Burch and Flagpole, while revealing that vacationing in Hawaii inspired her to embrace her curves.

"What I was struck about Hawaii is that everyone wears bikinis," she shared. "It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini because you're in Hawaii. There's so much body positivity there, that I, who is  always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis."

Watch

Mindy Kaling Wows as a Platinum Blonde at 2019 Met Gala

Mindy also encouraged her 4 million Instagram followers to send their own swimsuit photos her way. 

The A-lister has long promoted positive body image, writing in her 2015 book Why Not Me? about the importance of staying true to her beliefs.

"Far too many women are much more hurt by being called fat or ugly than they are by being called not smart, or not a leader," Kaling said. "If someone told me that I was stupid or that I wasn't a leader, or that I wasn't witty or quick or perceptive, I'd be devastated. If someone told me that I had a gross body, I'd say, 'Well, it's bringing me a lot of happiness.' Like, I'm having a fine time of it. Having my priorities aligned like that has helped me have a happier life, I think."

Amen, Mindy!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mindy Kaling , Bikinis , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.