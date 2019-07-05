This Euphoria Fan Theory Actually Sounds Incredibly Legit

Everybody loves a fan theory, and this one is a classic if extremely depressing one.

Amidst all the drug use and nudity and penises, there are some other things on HBO's Euphoria to pay attention to, at least if you ask a lot of people on Twitter who have been theorizing mainly about the show's main character, Rue (Zendaya).

The show starts as Rue returns from rehab after a terrifying drug overdose. Her little sister Gia (Storm Reid) found her nearly dead on the floor, and she was rushed to the hospital. Rue gives us her own backstory in the first episode, and while subsequent episodes focus on different characters—Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) so far—their backstories are still given to us by Rue.