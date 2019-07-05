If you got to the start of the end credits of the Stranger Things 3 finale and immediately turned it off, go back now!

A little ways into the end credits of episode eight, just after we watched the entire crew mourn the death of Jim Hopper as the Byers moved away with Eleven, we were taken to a little prison in Russia, where a guard was about to open a cell door, until his fellow guard stopped him.

"No. Not the American," he said in Russian, and the first guard moved on to a different cell door.

They dragged out the prisoner inside and took him, kicking and screaming, down a whole bunch of stairs to a different cell. Once locked in, a demodog was released, and then it ate him.