by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 5 Jul. 2019 10:38 AM
When it comes to Hollywood gender reveals, your favorite stars always go big!
In case you missed the big news, Shay Mitchell celebrated the Fourth of July by posting a brand-new YouTube video with her boyfriend Matte Babel.
With the help of Power Rangers and an assistant who planned the whole thing in secrecy, the couple found out they are having a baby girl.
And spoiler alert: Fans are loving every minute of the reveal.
In less than 24 hours, the clip has already been viewed close to three million times—and the long holiday weekend is just getting started.
"They saw a lot of gender reveals that involved pink and blue cake and balloons, but thought a touch of drama would really set this one apart from the rest.... " the video description stated. "So what do you think?"
What do we think?! Well done, you two!
The clip ultimately got us thinking of other Hollywood stars who have pulled off clever, unique and special gender reveals both on and off social media. Take a look at some of our favorites in the gallery below.
While filming their digital series What Now? (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple headed to Skydive Perris for a high-flying reveal. Skydivers fell from the sky with a banner that read, "It's a boy!"
When revealing the sex of baby No. 3, the Very Cavallari star posted a photograph of her and Jay that is entirely in black and white—minus a pair of pink baby-size sneakers in her hand. Yep, it's a girl!
Warning: If the American Idol winner is co-hosting an award show with Brad Paisley, news is likely to be shared. At the 2018 CMA Awards, Carrie shared the sex of her second child during an opening monologue that got fans cheering across the country.
When revealing the sex of their fifth child, the Fixer Upper stars gave the honor to Gage, a kid whom the family met through the Tim Tebow Foundation.
When announcing the sex of her second child, the supermodel took to Instagram with a photo from her red carpet appearance at the Grammys. "Mama and her baby boy," she wrote to her followers. Surprise!
When finding out the sex of their first child, the You star and boyfriend Matte Babel learned the answer from a group of Power Rangers. We'd tell you more but maybe it's best to watch their YouTube video.
"It's a girl!!!" Rob wrote on Instagram after hosing a party with his wife Bryiana. "We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family."
When The Big Bang Theory star and girlfriend Alaina Meyer chose to reveal the sex of their baby, the couple hosted a paint party. "A day I'll never forget," the actor wrote on Instagram.
Before celebrating Christmas, the Olympic swimmer and supermodel hosted a gender reveal party. When they opened a giant present, pink balloons came fluttering out.
"@Cashwarren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce," the actress captioned a video of her and the other Alba girls opening up a giant Honest Company box filled with bright blue balloons and confetti. "#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree"
Hollywood, take note: Your fans love a good gender reveal. Please don't disappoint!
