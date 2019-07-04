Song Joong-Ki To Start Filming For New Movie Amidst His Divorce

33-year-old top star, Song Joong-Ki is keeping himself busy amidst his divorce mediation proceedings with ex-wife, Song Hye-kyo.

Despite all the stress the actor has been going through with his very public divorce, he is keeping his head buried in his work, focusing on filming for his upcoming science-fiction film, Victory. This will be Song's first movie in three years since his military enlistment, marking his big-screen comeback.

Victory will be South Korea's first space-themed high-budget science fiction movie. The upcoming sci-fi flick has budgeted approximately 20 billion won ($17 million) in production costs, sparing no expense to make this sci-fi adventure an epic one. Song plays Tae-Ho, a pilot of the space ship named Victory. He will be acting alongside other top actors and actresses such as Luck Key's Yoo Hae-Jin, The Handmaiden's Kim Tae-Ri and The Good, The Bad, The Weird's Jin Seon-Kyu.

Filming for the new film started on 3 July and is set to premiere in 2020.