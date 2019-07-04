Super Junior's Siwon Sounds Off Against Harassment And Stalkers

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 4 Jul. 2019 7:21 PM

We all know how dedicated K-pop fandoms are, but on the  end of the spectrum, celebrities face equally intense —and unwanted — attention from fans who do not respect their privacy.

This phenomenon is so prevalent in the Korean entertainment industry that they have a Korean term to describe these fans: Sasaeng. It is usually a derogatory term used to describe fans who do not respect celebrities' privacy — whether online or IRL — and intrude on their private lives in often worrying — not to mention, illegal — ways.

Super Junior's Choi Siwon is the latest celebrity this week to speak out against harassment, stalking and rumour-mongering from sasaeng fans.

Yesterday, the K-pop star wrote on his personal Twitter, "Truly loving someone is understanding and caring for them, not invading their privacy, not stalking them, or not spreading baseless rumors about them." The star wrote the message in both Korean and English.

This is not the first time that Choi has talked about this issue either: Back in 2012, the idol also posted a similar message on Twitter asking overzealous fans to respect his privacy and to stop hacking him.

This is second case this week where a K-pop celebrity has spoken out about harassment from sasaeng fans. Just two days ago, 2PM's Taecyeon took action against individuals who were harassing him and his members online by leaving malicious comments and sending them threatening messages with abusive language.

Other well-reported instances of sasaeng fan behaviour include stalking of celebrities (EXO's Chanyeol recently made a police report when sasaeng fans tried to break into his office), harassing them online and in person, and even causing traffic accidents.

TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Super Junior

