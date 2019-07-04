Super Junior's Siwon Sounds Off Against Harassment And Stalkers

We all know how dedicated K-pop fandoms are, but on the end of the spectrum, celebrities face equally intense —and unwanted — attention from fans who do not respect their privacy.

This phenomenon is so prevalent in the Korean entertainment industry that they have a Korean term to describe these fans: Sasaeng. It is usually a derogatory term used to describe fans who do not respect celebrities' privacy — whether online or IRL — and intrude on their private lives in often worrying — not to mention, illegal — ways.

Super Junior's Choi Siwon is the latest celebrity this week to speak out against harassment, stalking and rumour-mongering from sasaeng fans.

Yesterday, the K-pop star wrote on his personal Twitter, "Truly loving someone is understanding and caring for them, not invading their privacy, not stalking them, or not spreading baseless rumors about them." The star wrote the message in both Korean and English.