Meghan Markle was all smiles as she cheered on her longtime friend Serena Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday in what marked the first solo outing for the Duchess of Sussex since she and Prince Harry stepped out in May to introduce to the world their first child, son Archie Harrison.

The 37-year-old royal sported a casual chic outfit as she watched her tennis star pal play against Slovakia's Kaja Juvan in the women's singles second round match. Meghan wore a white pinstriped L'Agence "Brea" blazer over a black Lavender Hill Clothing scoop neck T-shirt, paired with skinny blue jeans, a white and black Madewell hat and FINLAY London Henrietta sunglasses, as well as a gold pendant with the letter A—for "Archie," presumably, gold earrings and a sapphire pinky ring, according to meghansmirror.com.

The outfit constituted more of Meghan's pre-royal signature style, and was completed by her trademark messy bun.

Meghan attended the match with her old college friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth.

Around this time last year, the duchess had cheered on Serena at a Wimbledon match with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, marking their first solo royal outing together since Meghan married Harry the previous May. Two days ago, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at another Wimbledon match with retired tennis player Anne Keothavong.