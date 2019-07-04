by Corinne Heller | Thu., 4 Jul. 2019 10:20 AM
Meghan Markle was all smiles as she cheered on her longtime friend Serena Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday in what marked the first solo outing for the Duchess of Sussex since she and Prince Harry stepped out in May to introduce to the world their first child, son Archie Harrison.
The 37-year-old royal sported a casual chic outfit as she watched her tennis star pal play against Slovakia's Kaja Juvan in the women's singles second round match. Meghan wore a white pinstriped L'Agence "Brea" blazer over a black Lavender Hill Clothing scoop neck T-shirt, paired with skinny blue jeans, a white and black Madewell hat and FINLAY London Henrietta sunglasses, as well as a gold pendant with the letter A—for "Archie," presumably, gold earrings and a sapphire pinky ring, according to meghansmirror.com.
The outfit constituted more of Meghan's pre-royal signature style, and was completed by her trademark messy bun.
Meghan attended the match with her old college friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth.
Around this time last year, the duchess had cheered on Serena at a Wimbledon match with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, marking their first solo royal outing together since Meghan married Harry the previous May. Two days ago, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted at another Wimbledon match with retired tennis player Anne Keothavong.
See photos of Meghan at Wimbledon on Thursday:
Tim Ireland/AP/Shutterstock
The duchess showcases her signature style.
Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock
The duchess watches her pal Serena Williams compete in the women's singles second round match.
Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock
Meghan and her friends watch Serena Williams compete in the women's singles second round match.
Article continues below
Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock
Meghan claps for Serena Williams in the women's singles second round match.
Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock
Meghan chats with her girlfriends.
Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock
Meghan chats with her friend.
Article continues below
Meghan had made her first post-pregnancy appearance days after giving birth in May. She and Harry debuted baby Archie to the world via a small photo call at Windsor Castle, near their home. The baby has not appeared before the press since then, although the couple has released photos of him on Instagram, without showing his full face.
In June, Meghan attended her first royal engagement since giving birth, joining Harry and the royal family at Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Color parade, a belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II.
This past Saturday, Meghan and Harry attended the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game in London, which marked the first MLB game ever played in Europe. At the event, they received personalized gifts for Archie.
Meghan and Harry plan to host a private christening for their son this Saturday. They are expected to later release photos from the event.
