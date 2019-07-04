Elle King Reveals She Is Engaged and Shows Off Her Giant Ring

Elle King is getting married again.

The Ex's & Oh's singer and daughter of Rob Schneider and model London King posted on Instagram on Wednesday night, the day she turned 30, a video of her flashing a large solitaire diamond ring on her ring finger.

"Happy birthday to me! I said YES!" she wrote.

King also posted a video of her showing off her engagement ring on her Instagram Story.

For the past year or so, King has been dating a man she has identified publicly only as Jim. She has occasionally shared images of him on Instagram.