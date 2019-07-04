In actuality, it's unlikely that their bliss is related to the newness of their marriage. Because while it's true they're only just celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, their love story is some two decades in.

Their first few chapters were admittedly rocky. While playing somewhat hapless lovers Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That '70s Show in the late '90s, 14-year-old Kunis could not have been less interested in her 19-year-old costar. And she certainly never dreamed her real life first kiss with "the Calvin Klein model" was actually her first with her future husband. But several years down the road, after keeping in sporadic touch thanks to AOL Instant Messenger, there was a surprise plot twist.

More than six years and one failed friends-with-benefits pact later Kunis, 35, is thankful for the curveball. "I have the world's greatest husband," The Spy Who Dumped Me actress also gushed of the 41-year-old actor and venture capitalist to E! News last year. "I swear, I got very lucky, man."