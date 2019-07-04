2PM's Taecyeon Takes Action Against Online Bullies

Captain Korea strikes... at online bullies! K-pop idol Taecyeon, a member of boy band 2PM, took to Twitter yesterday to call out the unsavoury behaviour of individuals who were harassing the members of his boy band.

In a series of three tweets, the recently discharged idol revealed information about the online bullies, and called on the 2PM fandom — Hottest — to help identify and police the perpetrator(s) behaviour.

"Hyoro7741@gmail.com dddnnnmm59@gmail.com probably same person doing this sick and twisted stuff to not just me, but all of my members," he wrote. "If you have any information regarding this person(s) let me know. I am not going to let this crazy maniac bully us. 2pm needs your help Hottests!"

He then followed up with a second tweet saying, "Lets [sic] stop this person from hurting my members".