NCT 127 Collaborates with American Singer Ava Max For Her "So Am I" Single

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 4 Jul. 2019 7:30 PM

NCT 127, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

More and more American artists are working with K-pop artists to feature on songs. NCT 127 is the latest one. The seven-member K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment has collaborated with American singer, Ava Max for her latest single titled "So Am I". 

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of the Korean idol group NCT, consisting of seven members; Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan. Johnny and Doyoung. The group just wrapped the North American leg of their first world tour, NEO CITY - The Origin in May 2019. Riding on the high of their tour, the group revealed a new collaboration with 25-year-old singer songwriter, Ava Max. 

"So Am I" was originally released on 7 March this year as a pop anthem of unabashed self-expression. This new version of "So Am I" features Max's powerful vocals and the addition of hard-hitting rap verses courtesy of NCT 127. Max teased the cover art of her single on 2 July that was created in the style of a high school yearbook. 

Check out the music video below: 

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , NCT , Asia , Korean singers

