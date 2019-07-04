NCT 127 Collaborates with American Singer Ava Max For Her "So Am I" Single

More and more American artists are working with K-pop artists to feature on songs. NCT 127 is the latest one. The seven-member K-pop boy group under SM Entertainment has collaborated with American singer, Ava Max for her latest single titled "So Am I".

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of the Korean idol group NCT, consisting of seven members; Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan. Johnny and Doyoung. The group just wrapped the North American leg of their first world tour, NEO CITY - The Origin in May 2019. Riding on the high of their tour, the group revealed a new collaboration with 25-year-old singer songwriter, Ava Max.