Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by E! Asia Staff | Sun., 7 Jul. 2019 7:00 PM
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Who wouldn't want an extra ten minutes in bed every morning? No wonder the concept of skipcare, the philosophy of paring down your skincare routine, has taken Asia and the world by storm.
Don't get us wrong: It's great to go through your extensive regime and really pamper your senses but when you're short on time, you should also be able to have products you can count on to provide you with all the benefits you require with minimal effort. And why not extend your skipcare to your makeup?
Here are some of the best multi-tasking primers that also protect your skin from the elements:
Courtesy of Brands
Made with Baby Blue Boosting technology, this primer protects skin against UV rays and preps skin by improving skin's ability to reflect light for a natural, healthy glow. It is also available in green-tinted and lavender-tinted versions so there's something for everyone.
Courtesy of Brands
BB creams have made a name for themselves for being do-it-alls. They correct, hydrate, protect and even brighten, explaining the growth of their popularity in recent years. Offering just a tad of coverage, this evens out skin tone, refines skin texture and replenishes moisture so makeup can glide on easily if needed.
Courtesy of Brands
Available in three shades, each of these primers help correct the look of your skin tone while creating a smooth base for makeup to glide over. The one with the green tint counters redness, the lavender one cuts sallowness and the rosy pink one enlivens a tired complexion.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
For those prone to redness, opting for a makeup base that has a green tint will correct the discolouration instead of having to pile on thick layers of makeup. This one also has a matte finish, making it perfect for those with oily and blemish-prone complexion.
Courtesy of Brands
Just as its name suggests, this makeup base is designed to restore a youthful glow and plumpness to your complexion. Enriched with baobab tree, elderflower, orange blossom, magnolia and lily extracts, it infuses skin with intense moisture and a healthy radiance. If you're concerned with redness, it is also available in a version with a green tint.
Courtesy of Brands
If sunscreens have gained a bad rep for being sticky and greasy, rest assured this will meet your expectations. With an aqua gel formula, it melts into skin upon application to provide skin with a cooling sensation. Plus, it doesn't leave any trace on the skin but setss the perfect base for makeup application.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
Formulated with precious Korean herbs, this gentle face cream works by enhancing skin moisturisation, elasticity and resilience for firmer, supple skin. Thanks to a smoothed skin surface, makeup goes on seamlessly, making it perfect as a primer as it also boosts skin glow. And the high UV protection means your complexion is well taken care of.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?