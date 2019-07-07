Who wouldn't want an extra ten minutes in bed every morning? No wonder the concept of skipcare, the philosophy of paring down your skincare routine, has taken Asia and the world by storm.

Don't get us wrong: It's great to go through your extensive regime and really pamper your senses but when you're short on time, you should also be able to have products you can count on to provide you with all the benefits you require with minimal effort. And why not extend your skipcare to your makeup?

Here are some of the best multi-tasking primers that also protect your skin from the elements: