The Best Foundation Primers That Also Double Up As Sunscreens

by E! Asia Staff | Sun., 7 Jul. 2019 7:00 PM

Son Ye-Jin

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Who wouldn't want an extra ten minutes in bed every morning? No wonder the concept of skipcare, the philosophy of paring down your skincare routine, has taken Asia and the world by storm.

Don't get us wrong: It's great to go through your extensive regime and really pamper your senses but when you're short on time, you should also be able to have products you can count on to provide you with all the benefits you require with minimal effort. And why not extend your skipcare to your makeup?

Here are some of the best multi-tasking primers that also protect your skin from the elements:

Laneige Water Base Corrector in No. 20 Rosy Pink SPF 41 PA++, $59

Made with Baby Blue Boosting technology, this primer protects skin against UV rays and preps skin by improving skin's ability to reflect light for a natural, healthy glow. It is also available in green-tinted and lavender-tinted versions so there's something for everyone.

Erborian BB Crème, $58

BB creams have made a name for themselves for being do-it-alls. They correct, hydrate, protect and even brighten, explaining the growth of their popularity in recent years. Offering just a tad of coverage, this evens out skin tone, refines skin texture and replenishes moisture so makeup can glide on easily if needed.

Etude House FIX&FIX Tone Up Primer SPF33 PA++, $22.90

Available in three shades, each of these primers help correct the look of your skin tone while creating a smooth base for makeup to glide over. The one with the green tint counters redness, the lavender one cuts sallowness and the rosy pink one enlivens a tired complexion.

Mamonde Colour Tone Up Base in Base 01 Green SPF 35/PA++, $32

For those prone to redness, opting for a makeup base that has a green tint will correct the discolouration instead of having to pile on thick layers of makeup. This one also has a matte finish, making it perfect for those with oily and blemish-prone complexion.

3CE Back To Baby Make Up Base in Lavender, $28

Just as its name suggests, this makeup base is designed to restore a youthful glow and plumpness to your complexion. Enriched with baobab tree, elderflower, orange blossom, magnolia and lily extracts, it infuses skin with intense moisture and a healthy radiance. If you're concerned with redness, it is also available in a version with a green tint.

Moonshot Multi Protection UV Bouncer SPF 50+ PA+++, $47

If sunscreens have gained a bad rep for being sticky and greasy, rest assured this will meet your expectations. With an aqua gel formula, it melts into skin upon application to provide skin with a cooling sensation. Plus, it doesn't leave any trace on the skin but setss the perfect base for makeup application.

Sulwhasoo Hydro-aid Moisturizing Soothing UV Protection Cream SPF 50+ PA+++, $68

Formulated with precious Korean herbs, this gentle face cream works by enhancing skin moisturisation, elasticity and resilience for firmer, supple skin. Thanks to a smoothed skin surface, makeup goes on seamlessly, making it perfect as a primer as it also boosts skin glow. And the high UV protection means your complexion is well taken care of.

