BTS Top Charts With New Japanese Single and MV 'Lights': Watch

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 3 Jul. 2019 11:53 PM

BTS, Bangtan Boys, Lights MV

Youtube/Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

The global sensation that is K-pop boy group, BTS is serving up content for their ARMYs like it's an all-you-eat buffet! Less than a week after dropping their music video for 'Heartbeat', in conjunction with BTS WORLD, the group released another music video for their brand new Japanese single, 'Lights'. 

On 2 July, Universal Music Japan released the brand new single and music video titled, 'Lights', which marks the tenth Japanese single for the seven-member K-pop group. The music video featured Jungkook, RM, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, and Suga watching a movie in the theatres. The simple concept was spliced with atmospheric scenes of the members doing seemingly mundane things such as buying popcorn and using an ATM. 

In typical BTS fashion, there is a surreal aspect to the music video where the audience won't know what is real and what isn't. Trust BTS to make the act of watching a movie in the cinemas look like a magical experience. 

 

BTS, Bangtan Boys, Lights MV

Youtube/Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

That same day that their Japanese single 'Lights/BoyWith Luv' was released, it sold 467,107 units and topped Oricon's daily single charts. 'Lights/Boy With Luv' is currently the best-selling single from a Korean artist in Japan, in terms of both first day and first week sales. 

Watch the full music video below:

