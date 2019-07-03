Song Hye-Kyo To Make First Public Appearance Since Divorce News

Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is getting up and moving on. Less than a week after the news of her divorce from actor Song Joong-ki, the unflappable actress is set to make her first public appearance.

The actress will reportedly make an appearance at a promotional event for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo in China this weekend. Song has been the face of the luxury beauty brand since December 2017, and has made appearances all over Asia for the brand ever since.

In a statement, a representative from the brand said, "Song Hye-kyo plans to attend without any changes to the scheduled event. However, we are unable to announce the exact time and location of the event at the moment."

Last week, Song Joong-ki announced that he filed for divorce from the Encounter actress. "I have begun the process of filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo. Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably," the actor said in a statement.

The actress' agency also released a statement on her behalf, citing "differences in personality" and that "the two were unable to overcome their differences", which lead to the divorce.

The couple is set to split US$86.5 million worth of assets, with a court session reportedly scheduled for late July.