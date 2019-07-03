K-Pop Group PENTAGON Will Make Their Comeback This July

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 3 Jul. 2019 7:53 PM

K-pop boy band PENTAGON must have listening to the Universe — and by this we mean both their fandom and the wider world — because they are officially making their comeback this month!

Just four months ago, the nine-member K-pop group released their eighth mini album "Genie:us", which consisted of six songs, and marked their first album release since E'Dawn (now known as Hyojong) left the group last year.

Cube Entertainment, the boy band's agency, confirmed the news in a statement to the Korean media yesterday, saying, "PENTAGON is making a comeback in mid-July." They also made it official by posting an update on their Twitter account.

The news has gotten their fandom dizzy with excitement, and they definitely made it known on the group's Twitter page.

Stay tuned for more news when the boys drop their new music later this month.

