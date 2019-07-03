It's been over a month since we said goodbye to everybody's favorite love/hate show, but if you think we're done talking about it, you're wrong!

Today, we're talking about the nudity, a thing the show became famous for pretty early on and then never really shook, even as the nudity became a lot less frequent. It was particularly known for showing breasts, and of the main cast, Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen was most remembered for having to take off all her clothes—occasionally at the request of her brother.

Carice van Houten, who played Melisandre, also bared quite a bit of skin over the seasons, and in a new interview with Deadline, she talked about the experience of going nude in both Game of Thrones and the 2006 movie Black Book.