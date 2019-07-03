Hilary Duff Sparks Controversy After Piercing 8-Month-Old Daughter's Ears

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 3 Jul. 2019 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hilary Duff, Banks Duff

Instagram

Hilary Duff is coming under fire for piercing her 8-month-old daughter's ears.

Eagle-eyed followers of the star noticed the small studs on Banks' ears in a recent photo shared by Duff. In the pic, Hilary smiles as the baby joyfully pulls at her sunglasses, with the small studs barely noticeable.

It seems that the earrings are a recent addition since the baby isn't sporting any jewelry in photos shared from late May. 

While some people were quick to compliment Banks on her adorable new piercings, others felt the need to mommy-shame the actress for her decision. "I can't fathom why you would you think it's okay to have your daughters ears pierced. Causing her a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort," one Instagram user commented. 

Some critics even shared that they plan to unfollow her because of the "pain" she inflicted on Banks.

Watch

Hilary Duff Reveals Why She Won't Buy a Dog

The Lizzie McGuire star is probably not paying much attention to the haters anyways. She's too busy enjoying life with her newly-expanded family-of-four, especially considering the many milestones there are to celebrate with a baby in the home. 

Hilary and her son Luca recently celebrated Banks' new ability to crawl in a cute Instagram video. "We got a mover," Duff captioned the swoon-worthy moment. In the video, Luca cheers on his little sister as she determinedly crawls towards him.

With a loving and supportive family like this, it's hard to believe that a tiny ear piercing could put a damper on Banks' bubbly personality. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Controversy , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.