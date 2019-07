It might be a challenge to get your hands on sunscreens that shield your skin and feel lightweight as recent as just five years ago. However, thanks for modern day technology, new formulations are non-greasy, non-sticky and feel next-to-nothing even in a hot and humid climate like ours.

So if you have oily skin or just prefer a sunscreen formula that doesn't leave skin overly dewy, here are our top picks that are perfect this summer and beyond: