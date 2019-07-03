Get Your Holiday #OOTD Inspiration from K-Pop Girl Group Apink

Everyone deserves a good break, and the girls from Apink continue to look great while on holiday. Whether it's a beach vacation or city escape, Naeun, Namjoo, Ha-young, Lea, Bomi and Eun Ji dress appropriately for the weather and how the locals dress, while still retaining their unique style and aesthetic.

To truly discover a destination, it's always important to walk around and explore the area, so comfortable footwear is a must. The girls often opt for sandals for summery places, and flat leather boots for cold countries.

We're happy to see they make practical fashion choices, so get inspired by their outfits and get excited for your next getaway!

Apink, Naeun

Instagram/@marcellasne_

For a relaxed vacation in Danang, Naeun wore a romantic lace crop top with a patchwork maxi skirt and strappy sandals.

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Skirt, £28, Topshop

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Top, $39.90, Pull & Bear

Apink, Namjoo

Instagram/@sarangdungy

Namjoo wore a pastel linen dress with a functional white crossbody bag and sun hat for her beach vacation.

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Dress, $84.90, Mango at Zalora

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Bag, $39.90, Zara

Apink, Oh Ha-Young

Instagram/@_ohhayoung_

For an urban holiday to Taiwan, Oh Ha-young wore a cute bowed blouse with a wrap skirt and patent leather loafers.

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Blouse, $54.95, H&M

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Loafers, $53.90, Charles & Keith

Apink, Lea

Instagram/@mulgokizary

Lea kept warm in Rome with an oversized leather jacket with an on-trend beret, a Burberry check shirt worn with black tights and comfortable leather boots.

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Jacket, $178.90, Mango at Zalora

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Beret, $17.95, H&M

Apink, Yoon Bomi

Instagram/@__yoonbomi__

To battle the heat in Thailand, Yoon Bomi wore a gingham dress with a woven hat and simple gold jewellery.

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Dress, $59.90, Missguided at Zalora

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Hat, $39.90, Pull & Bear

Apink, Eun Ji

Instagram/@artist_eunji

In Barcelona, Eun Ji kept it laidback with a white t-shirt, denim jeans and platform sandals.

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Jeans, $45.90, Pull & Bear

Apink Style Inspiration

Courtesy of Brand

Sandals, $44.95, H&M

