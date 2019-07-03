Get Your Holiday #OOTD Inspiration from K-Pop Girl Group Apink

Everyone deserves a good break, and the girls from Apink continue to look great while on holiday. Whether it's a beach vacation or city escape, Naeun, Namjoo, Ha-young, Lea, Bomi and Eun Ji dress appropriately for the weather and how the locals dress, while still retaining their unique style and aesthetic.

To truly discover a destination, it's always important to walk around and explore the area, so comfortable footwear is a must. The girls often opt for sandals for summery places, and flat leather boots for cold countries.

We're happy to see they make practical fashion choices, so get inspired by their outfits and get excited for your next getaway!