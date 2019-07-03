GFRIEND Brings Fever Season With New Mini-Album & MV: Watch

Buddys, your favourite K-pop girl group is back and they are bringing Fever Season with them!

Six-member Idol group, GFRIEND made their summer comeback with a mini-album titled Fever Season and a brand new music video for their title track "Fever". Both the music video and mini-album were released on 1 July to a rousing response.

The mini-album consists of eight tracks, including an instrumental version of their title track, "Fever". Their comeback comes just six months since the release of their second studio album, Time For Us, which peaked at number two in Gaon South Korean Album Chart and number 12 in Billboard US World Albums Chart.