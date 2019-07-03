GFRIEND Brings Fever Season With New Mini-Album & MV: Watch

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 3 Jul. 2019 12:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
GFRIEND, Fever

Youtube/Kakao M (on behalf of SOURCE MUSIC)

Buddys, your favourite K-pop girl group is back and they are bringing Fever Season with them!

Six-member Idol group, GFRIEND made their summer comeback with a mini-album titled Fever Season and a brand new music video for their title track "Fever". Both the music video and mini-album were released on 1 July to a rousing response.

The mini-album consists of eight tracks, including an instrumental version of their title track, "Fever". Their comeback comes just six months since the release of their second studio album, Time For Us, which peaked at number two in Gaon South Korean Album Chart and number 12 in Billboard US World Albums Chart. 

Read

10 Things To Know About K-Pop's Girls-Next Door, GFRIEND

GFRIEND's "Fever" music video exudes a Californian summer vibe with palm trees, cacti and deserts providing the perfect backdrop for Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji to show off their dance moves. The girls are bathed in warm hues and wore vibrant ensembles with pops of neon in the video, giving us major summer style inspiration.

 The track itself features a catchy beat drop in the chorus and classic feel-good pop vocals from the girls. 

Watch the music video below: 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ K-pop , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , Asia

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.