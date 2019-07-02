Sing it with us now: It's a small world after all!

Just days after Katharine McPhee exchanged wedding vows with David Foster, the newlyweds continued the celebrations with a honeymoon in Southern Europe.

While the couple likely expected a few paparazzi run-ins, they probably weren't prepared to see another Hollywood duo celebrating a major milestone.

"To the pack of paps stalking me while I'm in the middle of the ocean in Europe—Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over," Katharine shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Please focus on what truly matters."

We told you it was a small world!