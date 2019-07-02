by Chris Harnick | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 10:48 AM
One summer can—and will—change everything for Stranger Things. While we're not at liberty to discuss [SPOILER] or what happens to [SPOILER], we can tell you love is in the air for some of the young teenage characters. And oh yeah, there's a brand-new monster that you've seen tearing apart Hawkins in the trailers.
Regarding the gross stuff, you know, love, things heat up for Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), while Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) also grow closer. Wolfhard said it can get awkward, but Brown said that's just kissing scenes being hyped by outside forces.
"It's relatively easy, I think. It's our jobs. It's in the scripts and we feel comfortable with each other, we feel trusted, we're in a safe environment, so it's relatively easy. I think people hype it up to be awkward, more awkward than it is, but it's just like your friend, so it's chill," Brown told us.
Romance is all part of a TV teenager's summer. But this is Stranger Things, it's not all melodrama.
"I think for everyone, really, the kids start out as kids. They're just experiencing normal teenaged summer things, and the as we get deeper into the season and some of the supernatural elements come into play, that's when things kind of change for everyone," Sink said.
As for the monster, everyone did their best to describe it in one word at the season three premiere. Check that out in the video above. Important note: Winona Ryder is describing the season, not the monster…or is she?
Click play on the video up top to hear how Wolfhard, Brown and Noah Schnapp describe the new season.
Stranger Things season three premieres Thursday, July 4 on Netflix.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?