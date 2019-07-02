One summer can—and will—change everything for Stranger Things. While we're not at liberty to discuss [SPOILER] or what happens to [SPOILER], we can tell you love is in the air for some of the young teenage characters. And oh yeah, there's a brand-new monster that you've seen tearing apart Hawkins in the trailers.

Regarding the gross stuff, you know, love, things heat up for Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), while Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) also grow closer. Wolfhard said it can get awkward, but Brown said that's just kissing scenes being hyped by outside forces.