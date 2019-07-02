These are some fierce photos.

With two weeks left until Jon Favreau's The Lion King remake debuts in theaters, Beyoncéand her castmates just gave fans another reason to be excited. Behold: the stars have come face to face with their iconic characters

The stunning portraits capture the actors and actresses in profile as they stare at the animals they're playing, including Donald Glover with Simba, Seth Rogen with Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar, Billy Eichner with Timon and Beyoncé with Nala.

In addition to the new portraits, Disney also shared a look behind the scenes of the film with a newly released featurette. The clip includes footage of the stars, such as Glover and Beyoncé, voicing their characters in the studio.